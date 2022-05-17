AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a complaint filed by the Potter County District Clerk, Jameeka Monique Bates, 25, was indicted on charges in connection with the shooting death of an Amarillo man.

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Bates was arrested and charged with murder in February after the shooting death of Amon Morgan, 26 in east Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of South Spring Street at around 10:30 a.m. on a man who had been shot and found Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was treated, according to officers, but later died from his injuries.

The complaint states that Bates was indicted by the Grand Jurors for Potter County of the District Court of the 320th Judicial District for Murder, a 1st-degree felony.