AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A woman was acquitted by a jury Thursday after four days of witness testimony in a First Degree Murder Trial stemming from a 2018 murder indictment, according to a news release from the office of Attorney Len Walker.

According to the release, Desiray Burks, was acquitted by a jury in a First Degree Murder trial in the 108th District Court of Potter County.

In May of 2018, Burks was arrested and charged with the murder of Garyan Cain and held in the Potter County Jail until 2021.

The news release states that testimony showed that Cain had confronted Burks with a pistol leading to a struggle before the shooting. Cain’s cause of death was confirmed to have been a bullet entry into the lower neck according to a pathologist who testified.