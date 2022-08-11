Update (11:45 a.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety provided information on the Thursday morning accident in northwest Potter County.

Officials said that a semi-truck going southbound on RM 1061 struck a U-Haul pulling a passenger car going northbound. A pickup going northbound was also involved in the incident. Witnesses said this incident occurred around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said there were three people, the three drivers, who were involved in the incident. Officials said one is dead and the other two were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance and the other by airlift.

Update (10:30 a.m.)

Officials from the Amarillo district of TxDot said that the major accident location is near RM 1061 and Tascosa Road, causing all lanes to be closed from RM 2381 to the Potter County line. Northbound traffic will be able to detour south on RM 2381 to I-40 and then west to US 385.

Original Story:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to MyHighPlains.com crews on the scene, first responders are on the scene of a major accident in northwest Potter County.

First responders are on the scene of a major accident in the area of Ranch to Market 1061 and Jon Lair Lane. The scene continues to be active, as crews saw smoke coming from the scene as they approached the location.

Officials from the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation posted on their Twitter account that the wreck has all the lanes on RM 1061 closed from Oldham County to Potter County. Officials also said that drivers coming from US 385 will need to take I-40 to Amarillo.