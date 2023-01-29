AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Jan. 29.

Reported closures for drivers to be aware of include:

On Jan. 30 and 31,

The Old Fritch Highway will be closed from SH 136 to Amarillo Boulevard for edge work and patching repairs.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the US 287 split for edge maintenance.

The left lane of Amarillo Boulevard eastbound will be closed at Gem Lake Road for ditch maintenance.

Officials asked drivers to go with caution and reduce speeds through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.

DriveTexas.org and the live updating traffic hazard map on MyHighPlains.com can be used to track up-to-date road conditions.