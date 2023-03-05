AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Lutheran Christian School (TLC) kicked off its 75th anniversary with a weeklong celebration on Sunday.

TLC has kicked off the week with students from the school singing worship on Sunday morning before having a “Pancake Brunch” later that morning.

The school also has a few more events planned throughout the week for the kids that include “Silly Sock Day” and “Special Hat Day”.

You can see all the events that the school has planned on its Facebook.

Admissions Director Donna Hauter said over the past 75 years the school has created a lot of history.

“We have thousands of our young children walk through these halls. They have been blessed not only with a high academic standard but more importantly, they leave with a strong Christian foundation as they go out into Amarillo and all over the world,” said Hauter.

Hauter added that she is excited about all the events that the school has planned, but the biggest thing is that children learn the history behind the school.

“We have such a heritage here in the Texas Panhandle and it’s so important that our kids, know that they learn about that. It’s been a foundation that we have had for 75 years,” said Hauter.

Hauter talked more about what she has witnessed during her time being a teacher at the school and now being on the school board.

“Throughout those years we have been blessed with so many young people who want, to learn, to grow in their faith. And to go out and be strong leaders. And that, for 75 years has been a core that has gone through our school,” said Hauter.

It’s not only the school’s 75th anniversary but it is also national “Lutheran Schools Week”. Hauter said that because of this it’s a great time to celebrate everything that the school has done during the 75 years they have been in the Panhandle.