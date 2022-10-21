UPDATE 3:12 p.m.

Officials on the scene told staff with MyHighPlains.com that the downtown offices were cleared and people are being allowed back into the building.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An official with the Amarillo Police Department told MyHighPlains.com that a suspicious package was delivered in the area of 1100 Fillmore.

According to staff with MyHighPlains.com, who was on the scene, the intersections of 11th and Fillmore St. and 12th and Fillmore St. were closed and being diverted.

According to Corporal Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department, a suspicious package was reported near a federal office in the area of 1100 Fillmore. Traffic was diverted in the area.

Federal police and the APD Bomb Squad were on the scene.