AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to River Road Independent School District officials, Board of Trustees President Amanda Brown will be presented with a graduation certificate signifying her completion of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership TASB program on Monday.

Brown earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completing the Leadership TASB program, which saw the graduation of its 2022 class on July 1. The class, according to the TASB, was composed of 36 school board members representing Texas school districts of a range of size and property wealth, and met alongside the TASB’s Summer Leadership Institute in Fort Worth. Attendees to the institute were trained on effective board governance, heard keynote addresses from education experts, and were exposed to different ideas from district showcases and networking opportunities.

During the session from June 30 to July 1, said the TASB, the Leadership TASB participants made presentations of their team’s findings after yearlong research focused on critical issues and their impact on Texas public education.

During the Monday board meeting, according to River Road ISD officials, Brown will be presented with her TASB Leadership graduation certificate by a TASB Region 16 Board of Directors member, Cindy Spanel. Brown, alongside other participants, are now among more than 900 school board members in Texas who are TASB Leadership alumni.