AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Potter County Sheriff Office(PSCO) announced that they will host a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events(CRASE) class from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. The class will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1303 NE 29th in Amarillo.

There is no cost for the class. The PSCO said that a 15-person minimum is needed for the class to go.

For more information, contact Sgt. Mickey Blackmon at 379-2964.