POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even though it is a few months away, officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are letting county residents know they can use the office when ordering Christmas and other holiday gifts this year.

According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials are offering the sheriff’s office’s location and services to deliver Christmas and other holiday gifts, to help discourage and decrease porch pirates in the county.

When a Potter County resident orders a package for delivery, they can give the business their own name but provide the Potter County Sheriff’s Office address, 13103 NE 29th Amarillo, Texas 79111. Once the office gets the package, it will be in a locked room.

Once an individual receives notification that the package was delivered, they can come to the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick it up. According to the release, if the time does not work individuals can call 806-379-2903 and the office will make sure someone gets the package by the time a person arrives.

“Again, we just want your packages delivered safely, and you receive what you ordered, whether for Christmas or just normal day stuff,” the release said.