AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has apparently been impacting Amarillo residents and other Potter County community members.

According to a news release from the office, deputies were made aware of a scam on Thursday, with messages being sent to community members that their Amazon accounts had been hacked. Once a person responds to the message, they are apparently transferred to “a fraudulent OIG Federal Agent” who alleges that the resident is under investigation for money laundering and drug trafficking.

The fraudulent agent, officials from the office said, then asks for personal information relating to bank accounts and specific identification. The names being used by the scammers, according to the office, are OIG Agent Gary Wilson and DEA Agent David Freeman, but there could be more names being used.

“Please beware this is a SCAM,” the release read.

Officials said if there are any further questions, they can call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.