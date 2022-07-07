AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for members of the community to participate in its upcoming adult citizens academy.

According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, this year’s adult citizens academy is expected to start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and last every Tuesday through Nov. 22. This gives members of the community the chance to learn about the operations of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is very informative about YOUR sheriff’s office,” the release said. “We have someone from every division come and speak and we take a tour of the Jail and one Saturday we take you to the Range as well. During the time we will allow you to go ride with a deputy if you wish as well!”

For more information, and to reserve a spot, interested individuals are asked to call Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy Shauna McKinney at 806-379-2964.