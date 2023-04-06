AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information on 52-year-old Cory Blake Graves, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “two counts of Assault Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction.”

According to the police department, Graves is described as a man standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Graves’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org. Police noted that a tip leading to Graves’s arrest could earn a reward of $300.