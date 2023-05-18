POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the burn ban in Potter County has officially been rescinded as of Tuesday.

According to a post on the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner signed the rescinded order for the county on May 16.

“We are so thankful for the rain we have received!!!” the post read. “So wonderful and in the short time, it sure has greened up!”

This comes after the Randall County Fire Department reported earlier this month that the Randall County order was lifted, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office stressed that individuals are still required to call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900 letting them know if they intend to burn.