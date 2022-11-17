AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam that has been brought to the office’s attention.

According to a news release from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that a member of the Amarillo community called the office Thursday to see if they had a warrant for not going to jury duty. After speaking with them, officials determined they were in contact with a scammer by phone.

Officials said that the scammer stated the community member had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and needed to meet with them to “pay cash to make the warrant go away.”

“The Potter County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant or ever ask a member of this community for cash or meet with them to get cash from them,” the release said. “Please be aware of this ongoing SCAM.”

Officials with the Amarillo community can call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900 to verify any information regarding the office.