AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports that it is currently looking for Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, who is presumed to be missing as of June 9.

The Sheriff’s office describes Pierce as Wade about 5’10” and weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. Wade also wears glasses.

The PCSO said Wade was last seen on June 3 and is not believed to be in danger, but is believed to be without a cellphone, vehicle, or wallet. Wade is presumed to still be in the Amarillo area.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information on his whereabouts.