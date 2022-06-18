AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), a scam alert is going around Amarillo.

Officers stated that a male subject calling himself Lt. Kory Brown is saying something along the lines of “you will be arrested for not showing up to court, and now owe a certain amount of money to avoid arrest.”

The PCSO does have a Lt. Kory Brown but said that they have not been calling citizens. Officials urge people not to give out any financial information on the phone unless they are certain it is a valid person or organization.

Officials noted that if someone requests that you go to a kiosk to wire money or purchase a pre-paid card then it could be a scam.

For more information, visit the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.