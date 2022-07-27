AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a Facebook post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), a scam alert was issued for someone pretending to be Lieutenant Langwell and calling people about outstanding warrants for not attending jury duty.

According to the post, on Wednesday, a member of the Amarillo community called to see if they had a warrant for not going to jury duty. After speaking with the community member, it was established they were in contact with a scammer. The scammer stated the community member had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty and needed to meet with them to pay cash to make the warrant go away. The scammer stated he was Lieutenant Langwell.

Officials reminded locals that the Potter County Sheriff’s Office will never contact anyone to make them pay for getting out of a warrant, or ever ask a member of this community for cash or meet with them to get cash from them.

People are asked to please be aware of this ongoing scam using actual names of employees at the Sheriff’s Office. If anyone has questions regarding phone calls, they can call the Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900 to verify any information they receive about the Sheriff’s Office