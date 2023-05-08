(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 8, 2023.)

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reports it is investigating a death that happened at the Canadian River area over the weekend.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Canadian River on a single-vehicle crash at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Deputies said they were led to an area about half a mile east of the Dumas Highway and found a four-passenger off-road vehicle that had flipped.

Deputies said they found one man, identified as Santiago Nunez, pinned under the vehicle. Nunez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.