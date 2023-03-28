AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for information in relation to a reported Monday afternoon armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Tyson Foods, involving a man and a woman that officials said stole a woman’s car at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tyson Foods parking lot at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday after a call about an armed robbery. A woman was sitting in her vehicle, a 2008 Red Nissan Maxima with Texas license plate KFY2509, when a man in his 40s and a woman in her 20s wearing masks approached the car and brandished handguns.

The suspects had the woman exit the car, according to officials, then drove away in her vehicle in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at 806-379-2900.