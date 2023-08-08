POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will work with Bushland Independent School District on Tuesday morning to conduct a live student reunification drill. Due to the scale of the drill, officials asked that community members avoid the area of Bushland High School from around 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“During the drill, law enforcement personnel will actively engage in utilizing their vehicles and training equipment to simulate a large-scale, real-life scenario. It is essential for the public’s safety that they are aware that this drill may look and feel like an actual emergency response event,” said officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, “Therefore, we kindly request that individuals avoid the vicinity of Bushland High School during the duration of the exercise, if possible.”

The drill is intended to fine-tune the sheriff’s office response procedures and coordination with the district, said officials. During the practice run, officials said they aim to spot and address potential challenges and make the operation more streamlined, “ensuring that in the event of an actual student reunification scenario, the process will be executed with utmost efficiency and effectiveness.”

“The Potter County Sheriff’s Office, alongside our esteemed partners, remains committed to safeguarding the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community members,” said the office, “The collaboration in this drill exemplifies our ongoing dedication to preparedness and our collective efforts to ensure that our educational institutions are well-equipped to handle any emergency situation that may arise.”

Officials thanked community members for understanding and cooperation during the course of Tuesday’s drill. Drivers and community members in the area of Bushland High School on Tuesday morning should consider alternate routes if possible and be aware of emergency personnel on or near the roadways.