POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officials will host a drug take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Building, located at 900 S Polk Street.

The sheriff’s office said that the event is a way the department is participating in the 2022 Fall Drug Enforcement Administration National Pharmaceutical Take Back Day. Anyone with unused, expired, over-the-counter or prescription medicines that need to be gotten rid of was encouraged to bring them by the Santa Fe Building for drop-off at the event. However, officials also asked that people not bring needles or any kind of aerosol cans or inhalers for disposal.

On Saturday during the same time frame, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced that it will also host a drug take-back event at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy at 1300 South Coulter. At that event, participants will be able to dispose of syringes and other sharp medical supplies.

Apart from the Saturday events around Amarillo, the sheriff’s office noted that a regular drug-disposal box can always be found at the Detention Center at 13100 NE 29th, which is available 24/7.