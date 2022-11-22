POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released a reminder for the community about its duties and services related to livestock, including assisting with horses, donkeys, sheep, goats, emus, and cattle when they manage to get out.

The sheriff’s office detailed that its personnel are able to handle calls for related livestock issues so long as they are within the bounds of Potter County, including within city limits. Further, the office asked that those who own livestock or may work as a ranch hand in Potter County visit the department website and update their recorded information.

Officials advised livestock owners to visit the website and select the “LIVESTOCK OWNERS” tab and fill out a short form in order to assist the department in maintaining accurate ownership information. As noted on the website, the sheriff’s office uses the information to identify the owners of loose livestock and return them without possible impound fees.

After livestock escapes for the second time, they will be impounded, according to the department, and brought to the sheriff’s office where feeding and watering will be part of standard care.