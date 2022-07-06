POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, a number of department members received rank promotions during a Wednesday morning ceremony.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas issued three promotions during the ceremony, according to the office, including:

Sergeant Steven Orcutt to the rank of Lieutenant

Corporal Samaniego to the rank of Sergeant

Corrections Officer Wootton to the rank of Corporal

Lieutenant Orcutt and Sheriff Thomas

Sergeant Samaniego and Sheriff Thomas

Corporal Wootton and Sheriff Thomas via the Potter County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office detailed that Orcutt is expected to head the Patrol Division, Civil Division, Maintenance Barn, and Court House Security. Meanwhile, Samaniego and Corporal Wootton will be supervisors in the Corrections Division.

Among their congratulations, the sheriff’s office expressed that it is confident the three supervisors will continue to accomplish great work for the agency.