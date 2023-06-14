AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information about an arrest that occurred earlier this month north of River Road.

According to a news release, an Amarillo Police Officer requested that the Potter County Sheriff’s Office investigate an incident near N. US Hwy 287 and Givens Rd. around 10:15 a.m. on June 12. A man, later identified as 44-year-old Rocky Joe Saldivar, was allegedly standing beside a truck, physically causing damage to it.

When the officer, as well as the deputy, approached Saldivar, officials said in the release that he allegedly walked into traffic and “began resisting officers to get out of the roadway.” Saldivar allegedly struck the deputy and the officer and a taser was used by officials in the arrest.

Officials said in the release that Saldivar was taken to the Potter County Detention Center and was booked on two charges of “Assault on a Peace Officer,” “Resisting Arrest or Detention,” “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia” as well as a warrant for a Class C violation for not having an off-highway vehicle decal.

The release said that none of the individuals involved in the incident received serious injuries.