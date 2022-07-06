Update: 3:30 p.m.

According to a post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Hall has been located.

Original

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, officers are asking for help in locating Zachary Hall, a 27-year-old man.

Via: potter County Sheriffs Office. Officers said this is an old picture.

Officers stated that Hall is autistic. He was last seen at his home in north Amarillo wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Zachary has long brown hair and a beard.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Potter County at 806-379-2900

