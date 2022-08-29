AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, according to court documents that were filed by the Potter County District Clerk in August.

Court documents state that Mauricio Alejandro Villanueva, 19, was indicted on Aug. 25 by a Potter County Grand Jury on nine counts of “Possession of Child Pornography.”

According to court documents, on July 5, Villanueva was allegedly in possession of child pornography.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, in May, Villanueva was arrested on nine counts of possession of child pornography as well as a possible connection to a cock fighting operation.

Officers reported that the department’s special victims unit executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Johnson for Possession/Distribution of Child Pornography. While officers were on scene, they found evidence of a possible cock fighting operation seizing over $1,200, 21 roosters and hens, and equipment related to cock fighting.