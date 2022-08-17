AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Potter County man was indicted by a grand jury on Aug. 8 with charges related to drunken driving in May that left one woman seriously injured, according to court documents filed by the Potter County District Clerk.

Court documents state that Jacub Cruz, 18, was indicted on one count of Intoxication Assault W/Vehicle SBI, a third-degree felony, in connection with a May vehicle incident that left one woman seriously injured.

A criminal complaint filed in Potter County, in July, states that Cruz “did then and there operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and did by reason of his intoxication cause serious bodily injury to another…”