AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County District Court have indicted Leontre Hayes 18, for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a late February shooting in northeast Amarillo.

According to the indictment from Potter County, Hayes was indicted late last month for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon” after allegedly shooting Serenity Janae Flores in an incident that occurred in the 3200 block of Mesa Verde on Feb. 23.

When officers from the Amarillo Police Department arrived at the scene, Hayes allegedly led them to Flores, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com. Flores was then taken to the hospital where she died. Hayes was initially booked into the Potter County Jail for murder.