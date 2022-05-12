POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Domingo Delgado has been charged with one count related to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Tuesday.

According to court documents, on May 10, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant, issued out of the Northern District of Texas, at a mobile home in the 6500 block of Amarillo Boulevard.

Law enforcement said they found Delgado and a woman. Searching further, law enforcement said they found a 9mm handgun, found 3.4 kilos of meth, 442 grams of cocaine, and 100 grams of marijuana.

Court documents state that Delgado was observed through surveillance to have exhibited behavior that is consistent with drug distribution and information received by the DEA stated that Delgado was distributing meth.

The criminal complaint states that Delgado was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.