POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County announced Tuesday that the disaster declaration implemented because of the recent rainfall and flooding in the county has been rescinded.

The declaration, titled “Order Rescinding Evacuation Order under Texas Disaster Act” was filed around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday. This comes after Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner implemented the county’s disaster declaration for northern and northwestern Potter County on May 31 because of the “ongoing flood emergency.” This order required people living in portions of the Canadian River basin located in the county to evacuate.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, multiple governmental entities, including the city of Amarillo and Randall County, implemented disaster declarations because of flooding throughout the area earlier this month. Potter County decided to extend the order on June 8.

“…Upon advice from officials with training and expertise in response to and rescue from threats such as those which prompted the Declaration of Local State of Disaster,” Tuesday’s rescinding order reads, “the County Judge of Potter County, Texas no longer considers it necessary for the preservation of life and for the mitigation of, response to and recovery from the flood disaster to prevent persons from entering or remaining in the Canadian River Basin for recreational or other purposes.”

In the rescinding order, officials said that the evacuation order for portions of the Canadian River basin located in Potter County is rescinded as of Tuesday. Officials also stressed that the order, which also prohibited entry into the basin, is also rescinded as of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, other disaster declarations implemented in the area, including the ones from Randall County and the city of Amarillo, are still in effect and have not been rescinded.