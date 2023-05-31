POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued a “Declaration of Local State of Disaster” as well as an “Order Pursuant to Declaration of Local State of Disaster under Texas Disaster Act” for portions of the county that has recently experienced flooding, saying people are required to evacuate from the Canadian River basin located in the county that are being impacted by flooding.

According to the documents, filed in the county Wednesday afternoon, the declaration and the order are in relation to flooding that has occurred in the Valle De Oro area of the county, as well as areas of the Canadian River basin located in Potter County.

The declaration states that portions of the county, including the Valle De Oro community and its surrounding area “have suffered, and continue to suffer, widespread and severe damage, loss of property and the imminent threat of damage, injury and loss of life and property resulting from flooding.” The declaration is expected to continue for a period of not more than seven days from Wednesday unless continued or renewed by the Potter County Commissioners Court.

Tanner has determined that emergency measures need to be taken “to alleviate the suffering of people residing or located in the affected area, and to protect, recover and rehabilitate the affected area,” according to the declaration. Officials report that there has been “severe damage” to homes, along with public and private infrastructure, with a number of properties being unable to be reached by vehicle because of the flooding.

Under this declaration, Tanner also issued an order, stating that all people are required to evacuate from portions of the Canadian River basin located in Potter County that are impacted by flooding.

“…The evacuation ordered herein is MANDATORY,” the order reads, “and peace officers are authorized to use reasonable force to remove persons from the affected area… No person shall enter the Canadian River basis located within Potter County, Texas during the effective period of the Declaration of Local State of Disaster.”

Officials stress that this order does not apply to first responders who enforce the order or take part in rescue and recovery operations. The order also states that anyone who knowingly ignores the order and requires a rescue “may be civilly liable for the costs of the rescue effort.”