POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the area’s burn ban was reinstated, expected to last until Aug. 29, and that the county set in place a fireworks ban that could last until July 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burn ban will run for 90 days, though a judge can end the ban if they find that it is no longer needed. Under the ban, outdoor burning is prohibited except for:

Outdoor burning related to public health and safety, authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Burning domestic waste on a property that is only a private residence, as long as the burn is conducted in a metal barrier or other approved metal container and covered by a metal screen

Fire burned only to provide warmth in cold weather and for cooking, as long as the burning is done in a metal barrier or other approved metal container

As noted by the sheriff’s office, those violating the burn ban could be committing a Class C misdemeanor. The full burn ban order can be seen here.

Alongside the burn ban, the sheriff’s office announced that the county will be restricting fireworks until July 5, or until the Texas Forest Service reports that drought conditions no longer exist in Potter County. Under the fireworks ban:

A person may not sell, detonate, ignite, or in any way use fireworks Fireworks are classified as “skyrockets with sticks: under 49 C.F.R part 173.100(r)(2) (10-01-1986 edition) or missiles with fins”

A person will be considered to have committed a Class C misdemeanor offense if they knowingly violate the fireworks ban

The order does not ban “permissible fireworks” authorized in Section 2154.003(a) of the Texas Occupations Code

Randall County recently also banned the use and sale of fireworks until July 5, citing a significant wildfire danger.

