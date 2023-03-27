POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAME/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County Fire and Rescue announced a 90-day burn ban extension in the Potter County area as of Monday due to hot, dry, and windy weather conditions.

Officials noted that the weather conditions present a public hazard for outdoor burning that could result in wildfires in the area.

While officials said the last burn ban would have ended on April 9, the current ban will be in effect until July 9. Potter County Fire and Rescue has already responded to wildfires in the area and the danger will continue to grow as the weather conditions change.

Officials added that in 2017, “Texas had over 9,000 wildfires that consumed over 700,000 acres.”

Visit co.potter.tx.us for more information on affected outdoor burning activities in the Potter County area. Statewide wildfire conditions can be found here.