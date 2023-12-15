AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Official with Potter County Fire-Rescue released information regarding a grass fire in Potter County.
According to a PCFR Facebook post, the grass fire is located on Interstate 40 East at Mile Marker 81.
Officials ask residents to avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire remember the burn ban Potter County remains under and that conditions for wildfire continue to exist.
