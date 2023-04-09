Update (6:48 p.m.)

Officials from the Potter County Fire-Rescue said the fire was around two acres near Meadow Lark Lane and forward progression has stopped. A structure was threatened in the fire but was saved.

Provided by Potter County Fire-Rescue

Original Story:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County Fire-Rescue confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that there is a reported grass fire in northwest Potter County.

Officials confirmed that the fire is reportedly near Meadow Lark Lane in the northwestern part of Potter County.

According to a post on the Potter County Fire-Rescue Facebook page, they stressed that despite the moisture, fire conditions continue to be “dangerous” in the Texas Panhandle.

“We are still under a burn ban in Potter County The fuel load is still on the ground. It is going to be very warm (Monday) and by Tuesday, any moisture will have evaporated from the dead grasses and weeds,” the Facebook post read. “As a result, the fire conditions will be just as dangerous as they were (Saturday) before the rain.”

Officials asked the public in the post to be aware of any outside activities that “can generate sparks or heat like welding or cutting.” They also asked for individuals to check tow chains on trailers to ensure they are not dragging, keep exhaust systems “in good repair” and dispose of smoking materials properly.