Update 7:16 p.m.

The Amarillo Office of Emergency Management reports that a mandatory evacuation was put in place for all areas north of Givens Ave and west of Highway 287 due to the fire.

AOEM said residents that are affected by the fire are being instructed to go south to the River Road High School gym at 9500 US-287.

Update 7:01 p.m.

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said that the Bent Willow Fire in Potter County remains at an estimated 1,200 acres and is 0% contained.

Provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service

“The fire is burning in grass with high resistance to control,” the update from the Texas A&M Forest Service read on Twitter.

Northbound US 287 continues to be closed and evacuations for Riviera Park are still in progress, officials said.

Update 6:44 p.m.

Amarillo Office of Emergency Management reports an evacuation for Riviera Park near HWY 287 and the Canadian River Bridge due to the fire.

A temporary shelter has been established for impacted residents at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church at 4000 Cherry Ave.

Update 6:24 p.m.

The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management reports evacuations for Rivera Park. Evacuations were previously recommended for the Park Circle area.

Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the fire the “Bent Willow” Fire and is reporting the fire has burned about 1,200 acres and is 0% contained.

Update (6:19 p.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety told MyHighPlains.com that US 87 from Givens Avenue to Dumas has been closed because of the fire.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is estimated to have burned around 1,200 acres and is 0% contained.

Potter County Fire-Rescue reports that a temporary shelter has been established for impacted residents at Chaparral Hills Baptist Church at 4000 Cherry Ave.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m.

Potter County Fire-Rescue said the fire has burned around 250 acres and is recommending that residents in Park Circle north evacuate the neighborhood.

PCFR said that travel may be impacted on 287 and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was en route to “assess road closures.”

According to the PCFR, BNSF trains were halted due to the fire.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m.

Officials with Potter County Fire Rescue report that the fire has burned 250 acres and is 0% contained.

Original Story

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Potter County Fire Rescue released information regarding an ongoing fire in northwest Potter County.

Officials reported a fire near the helium plant on Brickplant Rd. Officials estimated the fire is around 50 acres and is moving north with “heavy fuel.”

Officials said that they have requested assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service, as well as Potter County Road and Bridge assets, to assist in fighting the fire. Officials said that several units are currently on the scene fighting the fire.