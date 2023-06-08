POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During a special meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court on Thursday, the court unanimously decided to extend its disaster declaration for 30 days in relation to the recent flooding and rainfall occurring in the Amarillo area.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner issued a disaster declaration for the county in late May. The order also included an evacuation for those who live in the Canadian River Basin located in the county that is being impacted by flooding.

The Randall County Commissioners Court also chose to extend its disaster declaration during a special meeting on Wednesday. The Amarillo City Council is expected to make a decision on its own disaster declaration during a special meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Tanner told MyHighPlains.com that the extension ultimately gives the county time.

“It gives us time to negotiate, or whatever we need to do, to make sure that the people are safe and that the welfare of even the animals and the livestock are taken care of also,” Tanner said. “We have a lot of people, a lot of ranchers and farmers in Amarillo and the surrounding areas so we have to make sure that they’re taken care of.”

The extension will allow entities to have the chance to tap into state resources that will help residents throughout the city of Amarillo and throughout Potter and Randall counties. This comes as the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management established a multi-agency resource center, giving residents who were impacted by the flooding the chance to access resources.

In a post to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, officials said that disaster declaration is the same as before, emphasizing that the Canadian River Basin continues to be “a major concern, as well as other areas around Amarillo.”

“We have pulled out deputies away from the Canadian Bridge area, HOWEVER it is considered trespassing if you go in that area during the declaration,” the post reads. “The soil, the water all of very unpredictable at this point. We do not want anyone hurt! The declaration does include that if you disobey this order and we have to go and rescue you, you will receive a bill for all assets (used!)”