AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for a man who allegedly killed a woman and her unborn child at a hotel in east Amarillo last month.

According to documents filed earlier this month in Potter County District Court, 29-year-old Trey Phillip Greenleaf was indicted for one count of “Capital Murder of Multiple Persons” and another count of “Murder” in relation to a homicide in east Amarillo in early February.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department found the body of 31-year-old Kendra Vela with apparent gunshot wounds in a room at a hotel in the 4600 block of east I-40. Later that day, homicide detectives with the department arrested a suspect in the case, later identified as Greenleaf, who was then taken to the Potter County Detention Center.

Greenleaf, according to documents filed on March 9 in Potter County District Court, was indicted with one count of “Capital Murder of Multiple Persons” for allegedly “intentionally and knowingly (caused) the death of an individual, namely Kendra Jo Vela, by shooting her with a firearm (and) intentionally and knowing (caused) the death of another individual, the unborn child of (Vela.)”

The second count of the indictment, for one charge of “Murder,” once again alleges that Greenleaf “intentionally or knowingly (caused) the death of an individual, namely, Kendra Jo Vela, by shooting her with a firearm.”

Documents filed in Potter County District Court said there is not currently a trial setting scheduled for Greenleaf.