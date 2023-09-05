The new Potter County Courts building is still under construction, more than five months after it was scheduled to open originally.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said despite several construction and planning issues, the new county courts building should be move-in ready by the first of the year.

Potter County broke ground on the new courts building in March of 2021. Judge Tanner said they were set to open in March of this year.

“The project has been in the works a little bit longer than we anticipated, obviously COVID had a lot to do with it. Weather had a lot to do with it, the flooding the hot weather, we couldn’t find employees,” said Tanner. “We had some issues with some of the district judges who didn’t like their courtrooms. So even though they designed them themselves, they just had some second thoughts.”

Tanner said she had several meetings about the changes, contacted the architects, who came back and listened to the judges’ complaints and went back to the drawing board.

“I don’t know if it was out of sympathy from the district judges towards me, but they came in and said, ‘You know what, this has been a lot of stress, this could have already been done. Let’s do this. Let’s go ahead and finish it off, get it finished. We’ll move in, and then we’ll see what we need to change,'” she continued. “I said, ‘That’s a good idea.’ So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Potter County Commission also voted last week to fire their facilities maintenance employee, saying projects were taking too long and he was tough to get in touch with.

“We hired the former facilities maintenance guy to see it through to get the rest of it done—Mike Head,” she said. “They are towards the ending, they’re putting chairs in, they’re making a few repairs on some of the millwork and what all that they messed up on the way, and it will be ready, probably I’m gonna say, late November, early December.”

In the meantime, she said the judges are still holding trials in the old building, but it is in bad shape—especially the chiller.

“It keeps the air moving in the building, because it’s broken, and we have to pay $20,000 a month for that. So yeah, that adds up. So we were hoping to get rid of that soon, and have this place already open.”

According to Tanner, the $64 million project for the new building is still on budget, and that budget has been set for years.

“I don’t think there’d be any change as far as additional taxes or anything on this building,” Tanner said. “It’s already there. It’s done and they just they’re just having difficulty getting it done.”

She also said Potter County has already contracted a firm to move all employees into the new courts building as soon as it is completed.