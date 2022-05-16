AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County Fire and Rescue announced Monday that the Potter County Commissioners’ Court extended the burn ban in the county for another 90 days.

According to a news release from the county, the commissioners declared a continued state of local disaster on Monday “due to a persistent pattern of dry and windy weather conditions.” Officials said forecasters predict a continuation of the same for the “immediate future.”

Through this order, the commissioners are restricting outdoor burning, with all outdoor burning being prohibited with a few exceptions. Those exceptions include public utility operations, planting/harvesting of crops, prescribed burns or household fires confined within an “approved metal container covered by a metal screen.”

“Potter County Fire and Rescue has responded to several wildfires in the area in the past few weeks and without significant precipitation, the danger will continue to grow, the release said.

The ban is scheduled to go through Aug. 14.