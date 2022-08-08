POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released its agenda for the meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. in the court’s room at 500 S Fillmore in Amarillo, which included multiple items related to budgeting, zoning, elections, emergency equipment purchases, and lease agreements.

According to the posted agenda, the court will consider purchasing a Rosenbauer fire engine for the Potter County Fire Department. Further, the court will consider whether or not to renew the lease for the fairgrounds, including the Potter County Memorial Stadium to the Tri-State Fair Expo.

The full Potter County Commissioners’ Court agenda for Aug. 8 can be viewed below.

