AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Monday’s regular meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, the court approved recommendations for more than 20 nonprofits in the county to receive funding for various projects through the county’s allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

Out of 38 nonprofits that applied for funding, 24 nonprofits are expected to receive grants from the county, totaling $1,014,473. According to previous reporting by MyHighPlains.com, the county approved around $1 million of its second round of SLFRF funds in December to go to nonprofits that “serve the essential needs of residents,” including nonprofits that cover human services, justice services, community services and health services.

Overall, Potter County received $22,806,487 under the SLFRF as part of the $350 billion state, local and Tribal governments received through the program, which was provided by the US Department of Treasury under the American Rescue Plan Act.

“This particular project was to support nonprofits and the Potter County area nonprofits that are doing charitable work for citizens in need in Potter County,” John Kiehl, a consultant for this project for Potter County, said.

The following nonprofits received funds through this program:

High Plains Food Bank – $45,000 Purchase food for distribution to low-income Potter County residents.

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity – $45,000 Complete two new homes and to start a third for low-income families who would not otherwise be able to afford a home.

The Bridge – $45,000 Provide services for approximately 45 Potter County children who make an outcry of abuse or witnessed violence.

Amarillo Wesley Community Center – $45,000 Purchase a new van to transport students to AWCC’s after-school program/childcare from area schools.

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc. – $45,000 Assist with the cost of installing an elevator in FSS’s new four-story facility; providing improved access for program participants.

Turn Center – $45,000 Provide a variety of essential pediatric therapeutic services to assist low-income families with children working to overcome developmental differences.

Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo – $45,000 Support an after-school program that promotes academic achievement, workforce readiness/career exploration, socialization, healthy lifestyles/fitness and community service.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo – $39,600 To rebuild staffing/volunteer levels to pre-COVID-19 levels. The facility just reopened in June 2022 having been closed for nearly two years due to COVID-19.

Opportunity School – $45,000 Develop an outdoor nature classroom and to implement an outdoor learning curriculum as an element of the school’s after-school program.

Sharing Hope Ministry, Inc. – $36,643 Provide education and support a resource center to assist post-offending and at-risk women avoid recidivism by improving their lives.

Amarillo Senior Citizens Association – $45,000 To partially cover the cost of updating the electrical system at the new ASCA facility.

Speiro Legacies – $28,100 Provide an education-focused after-school program to help kids in the San Jacinto area improve learning skills and better prepare for future employment opportunities.

Amarillo United Citizens’ Forum – $44,250 Support an after-school program to assist kids in school improve learning skills and to help those out of school get their GED or prep for a life-improving job opportunity.

Panhandle Breast Health – $45,000 Raise awareness of breast health and provide no-cost mammograms to 50 women.

Andrea’s Project – $45,000 Implement a pilot program aimed at reducing drunk driving. Participants are monitored 24/7 to ensure they maintain sobriety. Participation is an alternative to incarceration.

No Boundaries International – $31,880 Meet the needs of immigrants (e.g. , food) and it also works to interdict human trafficking activities.

Kids Incorporated of Amarillo – $45,000 Update the system used for managing the organization’s sports programs and to provide scholarships to low-income kids.

Blankets of Love, Amarillo – $45,000 To support a church-based group that sews blankets for vulnerable individuals including the homeless, elderly, immigrants, etc.

Westminster Presbyterian Church – $45,000 Support an after-school program aimed at helping students regain some of the learning lost as a result of COVID-19.

Friends of Cross Bar SRMA, Inc. – $45,000 To build the organization that can fundraise to complete the development of the Cross Bar as a public recreation center and then once built, manage the facility.

Seven Star Horse Therapy – $45,000 Provide access to professional, confidential, alternative (equine) therapies for first responders, medical personnel, support staff and their families.

Family Care Foundation – $45,000 Provide low-income seniors with necessary dental work they would not otherwise be able to afford.

Mission 2450, Inc. – $24,000 To help low-income residents living in multi-family units in meeting their basic life needs including rent assistance, groceries and utilities.

Amarillo TCCO – $45,000 To help stabilize families at-risk of homelessness.



Kiehl said that groups will begin to receive grant agreements later this week and could see the money as soon as next month. The nonprofits will be required to spend this money by Feb. 29, 2024.

“I think it’s a wonderful investment by the county commissioners and the county because these people, they’re kind of like silent heroes,” Kiehl said. “I mean… a lot of these guys are just small, volunteer groups that see a need that they’re trying to meet. I hope this program kind of gives them… some elevation so that people can start witnessing what it is that they are doing and maybe jump in.”