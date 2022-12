AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Alphonso Vaughn is retiring after 16 years.

A retirement party was held for him this afternoon at the Santa Fe Building.

Vaughn said a project that stands out to him during his time in office is the implementation of the Public Defender Management Assigned Council which he said will be very effective for residents in the area.

Warren Coble will be sworn in as commissioner in January.