BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bushland ISD is growing and the Potter County Commissioners Court voted Monday to provide them with additional school resource officers.

On Monday, the court approved two new school resource officers, one supervisor to oversee them, and three new vehicles to serve those positions. This comes as a result of House Bill 3, a new Texas law going into effect on Sep. 1, 2023, which requires school districts to have one armed person on every campus.

“This is an important aspect that we can offer to the community and to the schools out in the county, and that would be Bushland,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner. “Highland Park has their own but Bushland and River Road, they need these.”

Judge Tanner continued, “People are moving to Bushland, which means they have children going to school, which means they need more security.”

Bushland ISD Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Tom Giles, said with the addition of two new school resource officers, they will have four for the upcoming school year.

“We’ll be putting one school resource officer on each campus,” Giles said. “Our school resource officers right now are phenomenal. At any given time during the day, they could be anywhere on the campus. They move around a lot. They visit classrooms, lunch rooms, cafeterias, gymnasiums, they’re very present in their positions and kids love them and they interact well with the kids.”

Tanner said those officers are provided through the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, where they are trained to keep students and staff safe.

“I hate that it’s needed now but it is because you don’t know what’s going to happen when you send your kids to school these days,” she said. “So they have to have these officers there on campus present and accounted for and they have to have a vehicle to go with them cause they have to drive to and from, and I think just the presence of a vehicle in the parking lot would make a difference to someone with bad intentions to walk in that school and do something really bad. So they say, ‘Oh, there’s a cop here, maybe I better not do that.'”

According to Tanner, those officers work at the Sheriff’s Office during the summer.

“So it’s not like this is part-time job for them. It’s a full-time job and I’ll reiterate, they love it. They love what they do. So that’s a good thing,” she added.

