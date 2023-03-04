AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a garage apartment fire in North Amarillo.

According to Jeff Justus with the AFD, at around 5:37 p.m. on March 4, fire crews arrived at 1500 N Washington Street to find a one-car garage apartment with a fire burning through the roof.

Officials said fire crews knocked the fire down before entering the garage, conducting a search, and finishing the extinguishment.

AFD reported no injuries.

The Amarillo Fire Department stated that the Fire Marshals are investigating.