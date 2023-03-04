AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a garage apartment fire in North Amarillo.
According to Jeff Justus with the AFD, at around 5:37 p.m. on March 4, fire crews arrived at 1500 N Washington Street to find a one-car garage apartment with a fire burning through the roof.
Officials said fire crews knocked the fire down before entering the garage, conducting a search, and finishing the extinguishment.
AFD reported no injuries.
The Amarillo Fire Department stated that the Fire Marshals are investigating.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.