UPDATE 3:18 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire has burned 150 acres and is currently 20% contained.

UPDATE: 2:34 p.m.

Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the fire the ‘Chuckwagon’ Fire and is reporting the fire is 150 acres and is 0% contained.

Location of the Chuckwagon Fire, from the Texas A&M Forest Service

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas confirmed to MyHighPlains.com that the fire was started in an empty trailer that has burned down.

Thomas said evacuations continue but the fire is blowing south away from homes.

Original Story

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, officials from multiple agencies were responding on Wednesday afternoon to a fire in Potter County around the area of Ady Road and Tascosa Road.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office reported that evacuations were being announced north of Ady Road and east of Tascosa Road. The fire appeared to be spreading toward occupied areas, staff reported.

Drivers should be aware of officials responding to the fire and use caution in case of emergency vehicles or personnel on or near the roadway. Further, drivers should consider alternate routes through the area and otherwise expect delays or detours.