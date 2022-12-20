AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a body found in the western part of Potter County on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road around 4:40 p.m. Monday in reference to found human remains. Officials said remains were found in “an isolated area away from normal travel by utility contractors.”

Officials said the remains cannot be positively identified and steps are being taken to identify the remains. No foul play is suspected, officials said, and further information will be released once the remains are identified and next of kin is notified.