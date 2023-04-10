Update (12:08 p.m.)

Officials with TxDOT said that all lanes of US 87 are now open at mile marker 115.

Original Story:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo district reported that northbound US 87 in northern Potter County is reduced to one lane.

According to a tweet from the Amarillo TxDOT, one lane of US 87 is currently closed at mile marker 115 due to a “rock spill” Monday morning .

TxDOT added that the cleanup process is expected to take about an hour and drivers are advised to slow down and drive with caution in the area.