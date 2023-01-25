AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a Tuesday morning fire in north Amarillo reportedly caused by a candle being left unattended in a bedroom.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire around 11:46 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4200 block of Hilltop Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, they found “light smoke” coming from the front door of a home. The home’s occupants stated that there was a fire in the front bedroom.

Officials said the fire was out in the room when the crews entered the residence. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office later determined this fire was because a candle was left unattended in the bedroom next to a bundle of clothes. Crews on the scene used a water pump can to extinguish smoldering clothes and set up a vent fan to help remove smoke from the house.

The news release said that an occupant of the home reportedly had burns on their hands and face, reportedly caused by the person carrying the melted clothes outside.

“The Amarillo Fire Department reminds you never to leave a burning candle unattended,” the release said.