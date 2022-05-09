POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, there will be no July fireworks in 2022, and the planned Labor Day fireworks show will depend on raising $20,000.

“We got our names in the list with the professional pyrotechnics company early in January 2022,” said the Friends of Lake Meredith announcement on social media Monday, “We did not make the list for July fireworks. They are like everyone else having employee shortages.”

While a fireworks show was secured for Labor Day, the organization said that it will depend on raising around $20,000 to add to the money secured over the past three years.

“If you or your company would be able to donate please let contact us for an address,” noted the announcement, “Firework donations are out around the local communities please fill the boxes to help us reach our goal.”

The Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates, according to published information, can be reached by calling 806-857-3151.